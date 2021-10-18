Clear
Theft suspect arrested in Indiana, awaiting extradition to Giles County

David Drew Williams

The suspect was caught in Indiana early Monday morning.

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 12:32 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A Mississippi man accused of fleeing police and stealing vehicles out of Alabama and Tennessee has been arrested in Indiana, according to police.

Giles County (Tennessee) Sherriff’s Office said 46-year-old David Drew Williams of Jones County, Mississippi, is the man they suspect of fleeing officers in Minor Hill around 8 p.m. Oct. 13. According to the sheriff’s office, Minor Hill Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Tennessee 11, but the driver fled down McRee Lane.

GCSO said two males fled on foot, and the passenger, a juvenile, was caught a few hours later.

“The truck was stolen out of Cullman, Alabama,” GCSO said. “In the vehicle, deputies found stolen property, guns and narcotics.”

GCSO said Williams was wanted in multiple states and across the Southeast. As of Monday morning, he was awaiting extradition to Giles County.

According to police, several vehicles along McRee Road were found to be burglarized around that time, and a dark gray 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with repaired damage on the tailgate and a Navy sticker on the rear window was reported stolen 8 a.m. Thursday.

