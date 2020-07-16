The younger the better when it comes to children wearing masks

The statewide mask mandate that went into effect Thursday says any child 6 or younger doesn't have to wear a mask.

WAAY 31's took our questions about children and masking to one local pediatrician.

"Little kids are notorious for spreading their saliva around all different ways and so that's where the real concern is," Dr. Scott Field, a Huntsville pediatrician, said.

It's why Field said his practice requires patients 4 years old and older to wear masks when coming in for a visit. He said it's not only a way to keep himself and his employees safe, but his patients as well.

Fields said it's ultimately up to parents to decide which age they feel is appropriate to start having their children wear masks in public, but says he hopes parents encourage their children to wear a mask as soon as they think their kids are ready.

"I think they should encourage it, it's going to be hard for some kids to wear masks that are under 6 and even older than 6, some people it's hard to get them to wear them,' he said. 'But, I think it should be encouraged cause I think it can help interfere with transmission of the virus," Field said.

He says not to worry about if your child is too young to wear a mask because there aren't health risks from wearing one.

He said getting kids used to wearing a mask at a young age will help them get adjusted easier, which is a good thing..

"I think it's OK to start young, I think the kids may if they get started young they'll get in the kind of situation where they'll get kinda used to wearing it and it may not be that big a deal if they see a lot of people wearing them it will seem like the normal thing to do like wearing a hat," Field said.

Field says with school about to start, parents should continue to encourage their children to wear masks now since once class starts they'll be around a lot of other people.