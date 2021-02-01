The wind makes it more than just chilly Tuesday morning

Clouds clear and temperatures drop overnight. Morning lows are cold in and of themselves, but a northwest wind gusting up to 25 mph at times will make it feel like we're in the mid to upper teens. Even with sunshine, highs in the mid 40s will feel more like the mid to upper 30s because of the wind chill.

For Wednesday, the weather is similar: sunny and chilly. In fact, it's quiet through most of Thursday before the rain and wind are back by the evening. A cold front passes Friday and knock down temperatures from the 50s.

At this point, we've got our eyes on a system Saturday night. There's not a huge amount of agreement between data sources in regard to the amount of moisture we'll be working with, but one thing looks consistent. The coldest air that we've had in years could be sweeping into North Alabama Sunday into Monday. Forecast lows are in the mid teens Monday morning, which would make it the coldest temperature we've seen since January of 2018. Highs don't even make it out of the mid 30s.

The extended forecast is interesting (winter weather-wise) to say the least, so keep an ear out as things evolve heading into next week. The time to watch at this point looks to be Tuesday into Wednesday.