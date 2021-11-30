Clear

The warming trend continues

We're kicking off the month of December with dry weather and warm temperatures.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 6:51 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Tonight won't be as cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s, despite a mostly clear sky. For Wednesday, temperatures are warmer still. Expect some cloud cover to roll in, but the chance of rain looks negligible. Highs reach the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon and the warming trend continues for Thursday, too.

By the weekend, clouds return, along with a few showers. It doesn't look like a washout by any means, but we'll have a shot at isolated to scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. The best rain chances hold off until later Sunday night into Monday morning, when a cold front passes.

Next week looks generally more active, with rain off and on in the forecast. Temperatures are cooler, too. Highs drop back down to a more seasonable level (if not a few degrees below average) starting Monday.

