The warm up begins as November ends

We're wrapping up November with the beginning of a nice warm up in North Alabama. It is chilly this morning though with most of us in the upper 20s to low 30s. With abundant sunshine and high pressure firmly in control, highs are back in the mid 60s this afternoon. The quiet weather pattern sticks around for the remainder of the work week. With high pressure still in control, highs steadily climb to the 70s by Thursday and Friday! Some data sources are even suggesting we could be approaching record breaking highs in the mid 70s by Friday! For now, our forecast highs remain in the low 70s but we'll continue to fine tune those numbers in the days to come.

Our next rain chance is back in the forecast this weekend but data sources are struggling with just how much we will see and when. Spotty showers will be possible Saturday night and Sunday but rainfall amounts look to be light. Another quick hitting system may give us a few more showers Monday too. Temperatures will cool down to more seasonable numbers early next week.