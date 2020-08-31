'The university has done their job': Alabama student says the schools is not to blame for spike in cases

Despite having more than 1,000 student coronavirus cases on campus, one University of Alabama student said the school is doing a great job handling the situation.

Dominique Satterwhite, a graduate student at the University of Alabama, feels the university took a strong approach by testing people before they returned to campus, offering different learning options and putting precautions in the classrooms.

She said students aren't taking the coronavirus threat as seriously as they should.

“The university has done their job,” Satterwhite said, noting that she’s almost been annoyed with the frequency with which she receives emails from the school reminding her about health check-ups and testing possibilities.

“So I know they’re putting their money where their mouth is in making sure you get tested and making sure there is ways for you to get tested on campus,” she explained.

Off-campus, it seems some students are not following the rules, and that's where she believes the issue sits.

“Here in Tuscaloosa, people are having huge house parties and with multiple houses next to each other, with like 10 or more people,” she said. “That’s like 30 or 40 people.”

Currently, the university is restricting access to Greek houses and residence halls and prohibiting gatherings both on and off-campus.

The school has also postponed student events outside of classes and Satterwhite said you can’t enter any building without a mask and told me she hasn’t seen anyone try.

To an extent, she’s seen this level of enforcement off-campus.

“If you go on the strip during the weekends, there’s police officers patrolling and they will say you need to put a mask on or you will in fact get in trouble. So the supervisors, teachers, police enforcement and academics are enforcing that rule very highly.”

With the bars in Tuscaloosa now closed and additional restrictions on students, Satterwhite tells me she hopes students start to take safety more seriously and think about others.

As of last Thursday, there were more than 2,400 student and staff cases in the University of Alabama system.