Friends of Mueller Plant shooting survivors speak about their conditions

The two surviving victims in the Mueller Plant shooting are still hospitalized in a Chattanooga, Tennessee hospital.

Both men have gotten medical treatment since being transferred to Erlanger Hospital Tuesday.

Casey Sampson was transported to Marshall Medical Center South first before being transported to Erlanger Hospital.

His family has been posting consistent updates about his condition on Facebook.

His sister shared late Thursday night that they're talking about a possible surgery for Casey on Monday to fuse together some of his vertebrae.

That would help with his stability in the future.

He is currently still on a ventilator, but doctors are planning to turn it down some to see how he does breathing on his own.

Now Casey's family mentioned in some of the Facebook posts that he will need spinal rehabilitation in the future.

The other man who survived the workplace shooting is about to undergo another surgery.

We reached out to several of Isaac Byrd’s friends about the treatment he’s getting while in the hospital after Tuesday’s shooting rampage.

They said right now they’re just lifting him up with lots of prayers.

"We're continuing to pray, pray for him," said Floyd Powell, Manager at Local Joes.

Powell used to work with Isaac at Local Joes in Albertville. He is keeping close tabs on his friend and former co-worker.

"He's stable, still critical. He hasn't been able to move yet. They're keeping him sedated enough that he won't, he probably won't want to move his head right now, but he's on a breathing tube," said Powell.

Powell is not the only one praying for his friend, so is Crossroads Assembly of God Pastor Glenn Randall.

We communicated several times with Randall, who has known Isaac for eight years.

He said Isaac is going to need another surgery on his left shoulder, but the surgery on his spine is complete.

Pastor Randall said the staff at the Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga is taking very good care of Isaac.

WAAY-31 will continue to update you on Isaac's recovery as we learn more.