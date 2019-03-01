Woman arrested after Morgan Co. man returns home to find home ransacked, burglary in-progress

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, around noon on Friday, a Somerville man returned home from work and found that his front door had been kicked in.

The victim alerted the sheriff’s office of the break-in, and Morgan County deputy sheriffs responded to the home to find the suspect, 47-year-old Sallie Sellers of Arab. The sheriff's office says she had rummaged through rooms, cabinets and drawers. Deputies detained Sellers, and investigators were called to the scene to conduct witness interviews and gather evidence.

Sellers was arrested for third-degree burglary. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail, and her bond was set at $2,500.

WAAY 31 asked the sheriff's office about the dark coloring on Seller's face, and a spokesperson, Mike Swafford, said she had smeared mascara on her face. He said he is not sure if this was intentional or not.