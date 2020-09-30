The streak of spectacular sunshine continues

Lucky for you, the sunny streak continues for at least the next several days. There's another cold front heading our way, but it won't bring anything besides a wind shift and a further drop in temperatures.

Tonight, lows make it back down to the lower 50s under a clear sky. Patchy fog develops late as well. The previously mentioned cold front passes during the first half of the day. Still, temperatures will manage to reach the low to mid 70s for highs. You'll really feel the effects of that front on Friday when mornings lows are back in the mid 40s and highs only reach the mid 60s. With that cooler air in place, we'll be in the 50s for Friday Night Football!

Gorgeous weather continues into the weekend. A weak cold front swings in from the northwest on Sunday, but it won't do much to shake up the pattern. An isolated shower isn't impossible, but most will only see an increase in cloud cover. Next week, highs stay in the 70s with lows near 50.