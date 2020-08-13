The stormiest day of the week is just around the corner.

Tonight, scattered storms will still be possible with much of the activity diminishing by sunrise Friday morning. Afterward, showers and storms develop and continue into Friday evening. As has been the case already this week, any stronger storms Friday will be capable of producing gusty wind and frequent lightning, in addition to very heavy rain. Temperatures dip to the low to mid 70s overnight with highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon. Even slightly “cooler” temperatures won’t feel much better with abundant humidity – it’ll still feel close to 100° during the afternoon.

By the weekend, we finally start to see some improvement. Storms are back to being more scattered Saturday then only isolated storms are expected Sunday. Temperatures plateau at a more seasonable level for the start of next week and with some cooler air arriving, lows dip into the mid to upper 60s by the middle of next week. Expect afternoon isolated storms much of the week.