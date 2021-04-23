The risk for severe weather returns this weekend

There's still a good bit of uncertainty with this forecast regarding the timing of the system and whether or not we'll have enough instability for afternoon storms. Regardless, the threats we're tracking are damaging wind and large hail with the lower possibility of a tornado or two.

Widespread showers start tonight and temperatures remain mild with lows in the lower 50s. Steady morning rain gives way to scattered afternoon and evening activity. The likelihood of strong to severe storms will be determined by how much we destabilize after the morning rain. At this point, it does look like the greatest risk for severe weather is just to our south, including the risk of tornadoes.

Things quiet down in time for a nice end to the weekend on Sunday. Expect sunshine and highs in the lower 70s and even warmer weather to start the work week: the 80s return Monday! After a few calmer days, the threat for strong storms returns with the passage of a cold front late next week.