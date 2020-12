The results from our WAAY 31 poll are in!

WAAY 31 viewers prefer multi-colored Christmas lights.

Multi-colored lights won with a 59% margin over white lights.

Find more festive content below!

The results are in! WAAY 31 Christmas tree poll

VOTE! The ULTIMATE Christmas Movie Face-Off

Show Off Your Christmas Lights

Trash Pandas' Christmas spectacular offers alternative way to get festive

31 Days to Give campaign helping North Alabama non-profits care for our community