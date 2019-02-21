Clear
Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant opening Huntsville location, hiring 145 employees

The restaurant already has locations in Nashville, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The well-known Austin, Texas-based Tex-Mex restaurant, Chuy’s, will be opening its first Huntsville location in the Spring of 2019 in the Shops at Merchants Square at Bob Wallace Avenue. The restaurant will hire approximately 145 employees, including front-of-house hosts, servers, bussers, bartenders and kitchen staff.

Full-time and part-time positions are available, and applicants can apply in person starting Monday, February 25 at 935 Bob Wallace Avenue SW, Huntsville, Alabama 35801 or online at www.chuys.com/careers.

The restaurant, which was founded in 1982, already has locations in Nashville, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.

