The process after filing a "Petition for Commitment" in Morgan County

Aaron Michael Brown, 19 of Decatur, killed his grandmother, Deborah Patterson, on Friday. Brown's maternal grandmother, Linda Cockrell, filed a petition for commitment in May.

Probate Judge, Greg Cain, said there’s a process after a person files a petition for commitment.

“Our process is then to call Decatur Morgan West, that’s who our contract is with, they’ve agreed to accept court holds,” said Cain.

But, Decatur Morgan West doesn’t have enough space to take in court holds.

“They have ten beds available for adults,” said Crain.

Morgan County Courthouse has more petition for commitment fillings than Decatur Morgan West has beds.

“Usually will have several petitions that have been filled, people needing assistance and wanting help,” said Cain.

If beds are available, after someone files a petition for commitment, deputies pick up the person and get them screened at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Cain says Decatur Morgan West has to handle a lot of moving parts.

“They have private patients, they also have patients they’re admitting from the ER that are presenting psychiatric symptoms,” said Cain.

Once state hospitals closed, Cain said the process slowed down.

“Our practice was at that point in time if we had a petition on somebody, we usually executed the petition that day, picked them up, had hearings and then they were evaluated in the hospital in 24 to 48 hours,” said Cain.

Cain said there’s a possibility of a crisis residential unit opening in two to three years.

WAAY 31 is waiting to hear back from the Alabama Department of Mental Health on what they plan to do so that cases, like Browns, aren’t repeated.