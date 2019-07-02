The latest on teams leaving WCHA, where UAH stands

UAH Interim President Cade Smith issues a statement Monday about the potentail changes in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. Seven of the 10 teams are planning to leave the conference and start their own.

Smith had this to say.

“On June 28, the University of Alabama in Huntsville was informed that seven members of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced plans to withdraw from the WCHA.

“This news came without warning. The departing members have given their notice that they intend to leave the conference following the 2020-2021 season. We will always be grateful to the WCHA for giving us a home in the conference. We fully understand the value of a competitive league, and we are hopeful that we will continue to be a part of the WCHA moving forward.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to build upon our tradition, and we look forward to continuing our quest of being the best we can be in all of our athletic programs. We are committed to hockey, and we want to do what it takes to give our program what it needs to be successful.

“While we are disappointed in this news, we look forward to the next phase and the possibilities that exist for the future of UAH hockey.”