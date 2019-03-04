The last Ford Taurus rolls off the assembly line...again

The Ford Taurus was once the best-selling car in America with more than 410,000 vehicles sold for the 1992 model year. That number dwindled to just 28,900 in 2018 and, as a result, Ford discontinued the once cutting-edge sedan for a second time. The final model rolled off an assembly line near Chicago on Friday, Autoblog reported.

It was 2005 when Ford initially pulled the plug on the Taurus and replaced it with the 500. The change seemed to puzzle buyers so Ford resurrected the Taurus name just three model years later. The car underwent a substantial redesign in 2011 and emerged as the brand's largest sedan after the discontinuation of the Crown Victoria. Sales of the newest generation Taurus never topped six-digits, and the decision was made to phase it out along with all other cars in the Ford lineup with the exception of the Mustang.