‘The justice system failed’: Sheffield police chief on loss of officer, person named as shooter

Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner died Saturday after being shot while serving in the line of duty.

While no charges are filed against him as of noon Saturday, law enforcement officials have named Brian Lansing Martin as the suspect in the Friday shooting that led to Risner’s death and the injury of Lt. Max Dotson.

Martin had previously served time for manslaughter in the case of his father’s death in 2011. In that case, Martin pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced in 2013 to 10 years. Records show he was released in 2016.

Martin is reported to be in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital.

In his announcement of Risner’s passing, Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry called out the circumstances he believes led to Friday’s tragedy.

“The justice system failed not only Sgt. Risner, but his family and everyone who has been affected by his passing,” Terry wrote.

“This incident should have never happened, because a coward who should still be in prison was walking the streets.” (Read Terry’s full statement below)

Authorities said in a press conference Friday evening that Martin shot and pushed an individual out of their vehicle near the 800 block of Avalon Avenue. That individual has not been publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin.

After abandoning his victim in the street, Martin stole another vehicle. Sheffield Police spotted the vehicle and chased Martin back into Muscle Shoals, behind the Walmart on Avalon Avenue.

There, Martin and law enforcement officers from multiple agencies exchanged gunfire. Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said a bullet came close to an officer’s face but no officers in his department were injured.

Saturday morning after Risner’s passing was announced, the American flag at the Muscle Shoals Walmart was lowered to half-staff.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry complete statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that the Sheffield Police Department is sad to report that Sgt. Nick Risner, who was involved in the shooting in Muscle Shoals yesterday, has succumbed to his injuries this morning at 9:52 a.m. at Huntsville Hospital.

“We would like to thank the community and everyone who has prayed for Sgt. Risner, his family, and the Sheffield Police Department during this time.

“We are thankful for Sgt. Risner’s 8+ years of service with the Sheffield Police Department. Sgt. Risner performed a heroic act by protecting the Shoals Community from the shooter from entering the Walmart parking lot.

“If the shooter would have entered the Walmart parking lot, there is no telling how many lives would have been in danger or lost yesterday.

“The justice system failed not only Sgt. Risner, but his family and everyone who has been affected by his passing.

“This incident should have never happened, because a coward who should still be in prison was walking the streets.

“To lose an officer in the line of duty is a tragedy and there are just not enough words to express how saddened we are.

“Sgt. Risner died a hero, and his legacy and memory will be with Sheffield Police Department and the Sheffield community forever.

“Although Sgt. Nick Risner is no longer with us, he is continuing to save lives by being an active organ donor.

“The Sheffield Police Department would like to express their thanks to the Tuscumbia, Florence, Muscle Shoals and Huntsville police departments, as well as ALEA and Colbert County Sheriff’s Office for their support during this time.

“Please continue to pray for the Risner family.”