The jury for the Christopher Henderson trial starts deliberations in the penalty phase

The trial for Christopher Henderson moved to the penalty phase Friday after jurors heard from several witnesses about the now-convicted killer.

He was found guilty of killing five people including his pregnant wife, Kristin Chambers Henderson, and her unborn baby.

The jury started deliberations for around an hour and a half Friday before breaking for the holiday weekend.

Multiple witnesses were called to the stand prior to deliberations starting.

The prosecution called only one witness, Kelly Sokolowski. She's the mother of one-year-old Eli Sokolowski, who is one of the five victims.

Kelly told the prosecution that Eli was her one and only child and on the day of the house fire she said she felt like, "someone who just realized her entire world would never be the same."

The defense then called six witnesses to the stand including several of Henderson's family members, one being his mother who talked about some of their memories.

The defense also called Henderson's 18-year-old daughter who was in middle school at the time the murders happened.

She spoke about several photos shown to her, including one that was taken the day Henderson and Kristin Cambers Henderson were married.

During closing arguments, the prosecution said that, "it's a stretch to talk about family when he took out an entire generation of Smallwoods."

He also said that they're seeking justice and that Henderson's actions have earned him the death penalty.

The defense disagreed and argued against the death penalty.

Defense Attorney Bruce Gardner called it an abomination to be talking about a death sentence in a court of law in America.

Gardner also said that it's not fair to sentence Henderson to die while Rhonda Carlson, the co-defendant, lives. That's because she has a plea deal with the District Attorney's Office.

Judge Comer said 10 jurors need to choose the death penalty for that to be their recommendation.

Ultimately though it is up to the judge whether Henderson receives life in prison without parole or the death penalty.