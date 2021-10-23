The inaugural Railyard Barbecue and Music Festival kicked off on Saturday

Clear
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 10:16 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

Country music star, Rodney Atkins, performed in Madison for the inaugural Railyard Barbecue and Music Festival.

People came to Madison from all over for the barbecue competition. From cornhole and football to barbecue and country music-the festival had something for everyone. 

One of the contestants said he's glad there's finally a competition like this in Madison.

"Every chance that we can get to get out here and have people have a good time, get people decent food, good food, it's fantastic," said Danny Robert. "That's what we like doing. We like getting together, throwing stuff on the smoker, making delicious food, and letting people experience that. It's a great time."

All of the proceeds from the festival are going to the Madison Rotary Club.

