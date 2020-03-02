'The house is almost a loss:’ Family wants answers after Huntsville home intentionally set on fire

A family in Huntsville is concerned after a home that's been in their family for nearly 50 years was set on fire.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue along with Police said it's one of the 12 fires they’re investigating in the Northwoods neighborhood.

Investigators are working to track down leads, but people in the neighborhood are not cooperating.

"There is no way all these homes up and down the street throughout the community whether they are vacant and somebody is living in them, they shouldn't be blazing like this," said Yvonne Barbour, who grew up in the area.

Family that was raised in the home on Poplar Avenue that was set on fire said it's upsetting that a home that's been in their family for decades is now destroyed

"I cut the grass, you name it. I did it right here, and for someone to come in and and take your memories it's horrible," said

Mike Sledge another family member.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue said it's investigating last week’s fire as arson.

Sledge said part of the house was previously burned about six months but it didn't do damage like the latest fire.

"Now it's more than just the vinyl on the back of the house. It's more than just the backside of the house is almost a loss," he said.

Caution tape set up by firefighters still surrounds this house, and on the outside there are melted shutters and a charred carport. The family said people in the neighborhood are going past this tape.

"There were 4 people inside the fire do not cross line when I came yesterday," Sledge added.

His cousin, Barbour, said she has noticed illegal activity going on in the community...

"No one is willing to step up and do what needs to be done. It's like okay, it's an infestation of drugs and alcohol," she said.

Police said they believe people in the neighborhood know more than they're telling investigators, and it's making it hard for them to figure out who set not one, but 12 fires in the neighborhood since September.

"The community has to stand up for the community. If you're not willing to be a part of the solution you are part of the problem," Sledge added.

Investigators say the 12 fires include two houses in the neighborhood which were set on fire 6 times in the past few months along with a dumpster and a car which were also intentionally set on fire.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Huntsville Police or Huntsville Fie & Rescue.