The hottest days of the year so far

It's a tie! Today's official high temperature was 87 degrees. That means that yesterday and today were the hottest days of the years so far. It won't be quite as hot in the coming days but it won't be cool, either. When Tuesday draws to a close, so does the month of April. In the Tennessee Valley, three tornadoes, all EF 1s, were documented in the past 30 days. We're well above average for monthly and annual rainfall and May will be kicking off with unseasonably warm temperatures.

For Wednesday, expect a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 80s. We'll have a 20% chance for a stray shower or rumble of thunder, but most locations stay dry. the same holds true for Thursday. More widespread showers and storms are in the forecast Friday through Saturday. There are still no indicators for storms of the severe caliber...at the most, they'll likely just put a damper on your weekend plans. While lingering showers are possible Sunday, it looks like the more "salvageable" day of the weekend.