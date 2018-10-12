Flu vaccine expected to work better than previous year, experts say

The first cool weekend of fall is here, and that means flu season is on the way. Last year was a particularly bad season with 60,000 Alabamians being treated for the flu.

While it's early in the season with only a few flu cases reported in so far, experts say it's not too early to start thinking about prevention.

A pharmacist told WAAY 31 they are expecting the flu vaccine to work better this year than it did last year. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the vaccine was only 40% effective last year.

The holidays, when people are around their families more often and after the new year when kids return to school, is when experts say we'll really start seeing whether or not the vaccine is effective.

Some local residents said they're not too worried about the flu. One man, Butch Albright, said he gets his shot every year and thinks people need to take preventative measures to keep themselves healthy.

"Take care of themselves. The flu shot's a great way to do it, and just common sense with nutrition and being smart about it," Albright said. "And then staying away from people that have the flu."

Health care workers say right now is the time to get your shot. It takes two to six weeks to hit your system, and six weeks will give you time before the flu season picks up.