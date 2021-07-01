The first all-civilian space crew are inspiring the next generation of space travelers

On Thursday, some future space travelers made a visit to the Rocket City!

The members of Space X's "Inspiration4" mission were at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to talk with students in the Aviation Challenge program. Inspiration4 will be the first all-civilian crewed mission to space.

The inspiration crew is certainly living up to their name, as they showed students in the Aviation Challenge program what the future could look like for them.

"My earliest memories of aviation was the exposure I received here at Aviation Challenge, so it's really incredible to be back here," says Jared Issacman.

Isaacman is the commander of the Inspiration4 mission. He grew his passion for space after attending the Aviation Challenge camp nearly 26 years ago.

"(I'm) very excited for all of you because we are going into what I think is like the most exciting time in space exploration in decades really," says Isaacman.

Now, he's commanding the first all-civilian crew to space.

"It's the first time really where everyday people are getting the chance to go up and go around," explains Isaacman.

His crewmembers are equally excited

"I'm in my 50s and I'm going to space. And it's something that, you know what I like to say is don't give up on your dreams," says Dr. Sian Proctor.

The campers took her message to heart.

"It was cool to see that because that means anyone could really go to space," says camper Emma Jett.

Another camper, Jack Lavinder, says after hearing the crew speak, "We know that we can, like, basically do anything that we set our minds to."

If the mission is a success, it will unlock new doors for everyday people, and these bright eyed campers, as they shoot for the stars.

The mission is raising awareness and money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. One of the crew members, Hayley Arseneaux, received life-saving treatment there as a child. Their goal is to raise $200 million for the hospital, the largest fundraising effort in the organization's history.

Inspiration4 is set to blast off on Sept. 15. The crew will spend three days in low orbit before returning to Earth.