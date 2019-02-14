On Thursday, the Hollywood Police Department issued a warning on Facebook of a possible "driveway paving scam."

A report was received of a man driving a green truck with the name "Black Diamond" on the side. Police say he claimed to have leftover materials from a job "down the road" and offered to pave a victim's driveway for a small amount.

Police say the suspect is from out of town and can't produce a business license. Once the work was done, the charge was increased by the thousands. If anyone sees the truck in the Hollywood area, they are asked to notify police at 256-259-1295.

When looking for work to be done, the department says people should remember to ask questions and ask for references and proof of licenses. If in doubt, police say to call the town hall at 256-259-4845.