The benefits of fear

Fear shows possible health benefits

As many seek out fears on Halloween, a new study suggests it might actually be good for your health.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 5:19 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 5:29 PM
Posted By: Ryan Berti

Some people will go to extreme lengths to get a good scare tonight, but a new study published in the journal "Emotion" said there might be health benefits to fear.

The study showed it can improve your mood, decrease stress and even increase confidence.

Sociologist Margee Kerr studies fear, and says the body's reaction to fear is similar to meditation. "These very intense emotional experiences ground us in our body and are related to decreased reactivity," Kerr said.

But there's a catch; you only get those benefits if you get spooked in a place that is safe. "For fear to be fun it does have to happen within an environment that is relatively safe," Kerr said.

