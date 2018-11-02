Balance of power at stake as midterm elections approach

The balance of power is at stake as we close in on the midterm elections. This weekend, Republicans and Democrats will be campaigning to either hold onto, or regain power in Congress.

In Alabama's fifth congressional district, Democrat, Peter Joffrion, is giving Republican, Mo Brooks, a tough re-election. WAAY 31 talked to both candidates today about changes they expect to see after Tuesday's election.

"I think we will see a lot of progress in terms of collaboration. You really have to have bipartisanship if you want legislation that is sustainable, and right now, there is no collaboration or cooperation," Joffrion said. "One of the first things I'll do is make sure I'm accessible to people in the district. "

Republican, Mo Brooks, is running ads encouraging voters to say no to socialism. He has previously said he supports securing the border, rebuilding the military and repealing Obamacare.



The latest Rasmussen poll has Alabama's fifth district leaning heavily republican on election day. WAAY 31 reached out to Congressman Brooks's campaign multiple times Friday, and they said he was campaigning in a different county and unavailable to go on camera.