The Yard Milkshake Bar coming to Madison

A business boasting more than 100,000 possible combinations of milkshakes is coming to Madison.

The Yard Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday it will open in early April in Town Madison across from Toyota Field.

If the shop sounds familiar, you may have seen it on “Shark Tank” on WAAY 31 in November 2019 when Mark Cuban invested $400,000 in the company.

The bar offers “pint-sized mason jars filled with ice cream, edible cookie dough with build-your-own milkshake or sundae options. Each location features 34 flavors of ice cream, 60 toppings, 8 edible Cookie Doughs as well as vegan, lactose and gluten free options,” according to a news release.

Check out the full menu and decide what you want to order on your first visit