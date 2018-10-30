The Wall That Heals arrives in Huntsville

The Wall That Heals is a smaller scale replica of the memorial wall in Washington, D.C. The Wall That Heals will be open to the Huntsville community on Thursday and WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor of the event. On Tuesday, the wall was taken to John Hunt Park where it will soon be on display.

"It's not so much about how people died whose names are on the wall, but it's about how they lived," said local veteran and Medal of Honor Recipient, Retired Lieutenant Colonel James 'Mike' Sprayberry.

Sprayberry was a part of the American Legion's Patriot Guard Riders and police escort that drove The Wall That Heals into John Hunt Park. Sprayberry is also a Medal of Honor recipient, awarded for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War.

"It was basically a bad day," explained Sprayberry.

He led and organized a rescue operation that lasted more than 7 hours and saved the lives of many of his fellow soldiers from enemy attacks.

"If you have one of those days, or nights in this case and you see everyone do exactly what you're supposed to do, and do it well, that stays with you a long time. And everybody did. We still have three guys missing," said Sprayberry.

President Richard Nixon gave Sprayberry the Medal of Honor. Sprayberry has seen the memorial wall in Washington, D.C. but he says having the replica wall brought to his home has a new meaning.

"There's just certain emotions that comes with the territory of being a Vietnam Veteran that when you walk by those names and you find that special name that you're looking for...We miss them, we miss them all and that's our way of paying tribute," explained Sprayberry.

A total of three Medal of Honor recipients were part of the wall escort to John Hunt Park. The wall will be set up Wednesday starting at 8:00 A.M. and volunteers are welcome help. The wall will be open to the public Thursday through Sunday and it is free to visit.