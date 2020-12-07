The VBC to host "An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood"

Award-winning recording artist Lee Greenwood is being honored for his contribution to the music industry with an all-star salute celebration which will encompass his 40 years of hits.

This exclusive event will feature guest appearances from some of Greenwood's friends including well-known artists Riley Green, Michael W. Smith, Lee Brice, Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, Jamey Johnson, Big & Rich, Randy Owen (of Alabama), Home Free, Sam Moore, Tracy Byrd, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, Mark Wills, The Frontmen of Country and more to be announced.

The event will take place Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville Alabama.

“With this crazy year we have had to endure, I am really excited to be celebrating in 2021!,” said Lee Greenwood. “I have been part of so many of these tribute concert events and they are literally like a family reunion with everyone hanging backstage telling their favorite stories from the road or studio. You know, when you get in the music business you just hope for success. I can’t believe I have actually been having hits for 40 years. I never knew so many of my songs had influenced so many of these great artists that are joining me for this celebration. It’s going to be spectacular, something that Huntsville has never seen before!”

Tickets for the event will be available for presale on Wednesday, December 9 at 10:00 am CST until Thursday, December 10 at 10:00 pm CST, and tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, December 11 at 10:00 am CST.

A variety of ticket prices are available from $25 to VIP Packages, which include a private dinner and Meet & Greet with Lee Greenwood on Monday, October 11th. For purchase, visit ticketmaster.com or the Von Braun Center box office.