The UNA Lions top Campbell in final home game of the season

Joe Gurley kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired to lift the University of North Alabama to a 25-24 win over Campbell at Braly Stadium.

The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Lions and handed the Camels just their second loss of the season.

UNA is now 3-6 overall, while Campbell falls to 6-2.

North Alabama led 15-14 at the half and 22-21 after three quarters before Campbell took a 24-22 lead with 10:46 left in the game on a 39-yard Colin Gary field goal. After two three-and-outs on offense in the fourth quarter, UNA got the back with just 4:31 left in the game and marched to the Campbell two-yard line with four seconds left. Gurley then came on to boot the game-winner as time expired.

Gurley, a junior from Killen, Ala., has now hit 13 of his 15 field goal attempts in 2019.

Campbell controlled the game statistically with 357 total yards to 272 for UNA. The Lions had just 11 first downs and had just 34 yards rushing. But UNA used a kickoff return for touchdown and a fumble recovery that set up a short scoring drive to stay in the game.

Campbell got the first score of the game on a 13-yard TD run by Hajj-Malik Williams at 13:32 of the second quarter and Gary’s PAT made it 7-0.

North Alabama’s Andre Little returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown but UNA’s try-for-two failed. UNA trailed 7-6 at 13:17 of the quarter.

On UNA’s kickoff, Campbell’s Jalen Kelsey brought the ball out of the end zone and then retreated to down the ball and the Lions were credited with a safety and took an 8-7 lead.

North Alabama pushed it to 15-7 with 8:21 left in the second quarter on a Jaxton Carson two-yard TD run. Gurley added the PAT.

Campbell scored just before the half on a two-yard Cameron Davis run to make it 15-14 at 00:27 of the second period.

After a fumble recovery by UNA’s Devonte Toles, the Lions drove 55 yards for a touchdown as Christian Lopez scored on a three-yard run. Gurley’s kick made it 22-14 1t 8:34 of the third quarter.

Johnathan Hawkins caught a 10-yard TD pass from Williams to cap a 16-play drive and Campbell closed to 22-21 with 45 seconds left in the third.

After Gary’s field goal gave Campbell the lead, UNA covered 80 yards on its final drive. The key play was a 39-yard Lopez to Little pass on a third-and-nine call that put the Lions in Campbell territory. UNA then used six straight runs to move the ball to the Campbell two before Gurley kicked the game-winner.

North Alabama plays at Monmouth on November 9.