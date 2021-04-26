‘A loving husband, father, son...Christian man’: Shoals community mourning loss of beloved principal

Jamie Burks, 46, passed away this weekend at a hospital in Birmingham, according to his obituary. He was a longtime educator and principal at Rogers High School.

Burks was so loved by the community that more than 150 people came together last week to pray for him as he was in the hospital. His obituary talks about the positive impact he had on the community both as an educator and an active member of his church, but he was most known for being a loving family man.

The Lauderdale County School System posted this on their Facebook page saying, "A loving husband, father, son, and Christian man, Mr. Burks meant so much to so many. As principal of Rogers High School, he was well-respected and greatly loved. The entire Lauderdale County school system mourns with his wife, children, parents, and the Greenhill community."

Burks will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Burks' pastor told WAAY 31 the family is so overwhelmed right now, they need privacy and rest.