The Salvation Army of Huntsville in need of bell ringers

The Salvation Army of Huntsville is in dire need of bell ringers this year. The Red Kettle Campaign is the main fundraiser for the organization.

It depends on both volunteers and paid bell ringers to pull off the iconic fundraiser. However, they are low on both ends this holiday season.

Typically, The Salvation Army hires 40-50 bell ringers. As of this week, only five people have applied for the position.

If you are interested, you can apply in person at 2114 Oakwood Ave in Huntsville. If you want to volunteer, email Tiffany.Mujica@uss.salvationarmy.org

If you would like to give back to the Salvation Army this holiday season, you can donate only. It has set up a virtual kettle.