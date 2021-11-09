The Rocket City Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland are back at Toyota Field!

Thousands of twinkling lights, family fun, Santa Claus, and a Trash Panda or two can only mean one thing: It’s holiday time at Toyota Field!

The Rocket City Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland return to Toyota Field on Nov. 12, with the festivities continuing through Jan. 2. (Get tickets HERE!)

The Rocket City Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland (Image courtesy of Rocket City Trash Pandas) The Rocket City Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland (Image courtesy of Rocket City Trash Pandas)

The drive-thru Rocket City Christmas Light Show runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12 through Jan. 2. The spectacle not only features a mile-and-a-half-long safari-themed show, but also gives you access to a radio station that synchronizes music with the lights!

And that’s not all the Rocket City Trash Pandas have in store!

The Winter Wonderland, presented by CTG, includes areas to make s’mores, decorate cookies and ornaments, and more! You can meet Sprocket; Anna, Elsa, Belle and Olaf from Frozen; Buzz and Woody from Toy Story; and many more of your favorite characters! Winter Wonderland is open Nov. 12 through Dec. 24 during the light shows.

And don’t worry, the Junkyard Team Store will be open during the light show so you can stock up on gifts!

Buy tickets HERE, get directions and find even more information HERE!

Posted in partnership with Rocket City Trash Pandas