‘The Project’ free summer arts program for North Alabama high school students seeks applicants

The Alabama Center for the Arts is excited to announce the return of “The Project,” a free summer arts program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who are interested in the arts. The deadline to apply is April 15.

The Project has created a fun yet intensive two-week program that will expose high school students to the vast world of storytelling. Campers will gain in-depth, hands-on training in the world of visual and performing arts. The program will teach stop motion animation, which encompasses sculpture, puppetry, and recording Foley sound effects. In addition, participants will also learn how to create their short animated pieces, which will include drawing, painting, and film production of their content.

Faculty of both Calhoun Community College and Athens State University will oversee the camp using all aspects of Fine and Performing Arts. Students must attend the full 2-week program, which is scheduled for June 14-18 and June 21-25, 2021.

To be considered for this program, the applicant must be submit the following:

· Complete an online or paper application

· Submit a Letter of Recommendation

· Digitally submit samples of their work

· Submit a 500-word essay to describe their view of the “Value of Arts in our Contemporary Society”

The Project wants YOU to be a part of this dynamic experience! Click the link below to learn more and apply! www.facebook.com/TheProjectACA/.

All application materials must be submitted to Jacki Vadney at jacki.vadney@athens.edu or Chris Vrenna at chris.vrenna@calhoun.edu by April 15. Lunch will be provided for all participants.

Visit The Project’s Facebook page to learn more as well as to register for one of the following Virtual Zoom information sessions:

· March 20 at 12:00 pm -1:00 pm

· March 22 at 12:00 pm, 1:00 – 2:00 pm or 6:00 – 7:00 pm

· March 24 at 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

If you have any questions, contact Vadney or Vrenna at chris.vrenna@calhoun.edu.