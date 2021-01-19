The Pathfinder Shuttle Exhibit is getting restored

The Pathfinder Shuttle Exhibit at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center is getting restored. The shuttle is currently being taken apart for the first phase of the restoration project.

The Pathfinder Space Shuttle paved the way for successful space missions and has been on display in Huntsville for more than 30 years.

NASA's Acting Chief Historian, Brian Odom, said the restoration project will continue to inspire future generations.

“From a NASA perspective, from a NASA history point of view, this is incredibly important, but from a current program and projects it’s incredibly important. As we go forward with the Artemis program, to go back to the moon, live sustainably, and then move onto mars, it’s this piece that has inspired a generation to do the work that they have to do, and that’s why it’s incredibly, incredibly important.”

This is a multi-million dollar project and will take multiple years to complete.