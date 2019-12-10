The North Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help out with local projects. Additional volunteers would allow the chapter to assist more families in times of need and crisis. Volunteers are vital in helping bring relief in emergencies such as fires, floods, and other disasters.
Volunteers with various backgrounds, skills and talents are needed to assist current team members. Training and flexible schedules are available.
To learn more about volunteering with the North Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross, join WAAY 31 for a Volunteer-a-thon on December 12th. Current volunteers and team members will be on hand to answer your questions and assist you with volunteer information. The Volunteer-a-thon will be on WAAY 31 News beginning at 6am.
For more information on the North Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross, click here.
Related Content
- North Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross has Volunteer-a-thon December 12th on WAAY-31.
- WAAY-31 investigates crime in North Huntsville
- Local American Red Cross volunteers head to the East Coast
- North Alabama blood donors can get an Amazon gift card from the American Red Cross
- American Red Cross new location in Huntsville
- Red Cross hosting blood drives in North Alabama
- Alabama A&M partners with American Red Cross for annual service day
- Monday at 6: WAAY 31, American Red Cross, Alabama A&M partner to help save your life
- WAAY-31 I-Team explores the idea of a domestic violence registry
- Long-time Red Cross volunteer now gets help as tornado victim