North Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross has Volunteer-a-thon December 12th on WAAY-31.

WAAY 31 hosting call in Volunteer-a-thon for the North Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross on December 12th.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 12:27 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan

The North Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help out with local projects. Additional volunteers would allow the chapter to assist more families in times of need and crisis. Volunteers are vital in helping bring relief in emergencies such as fires, floods, and other disasters.


Volunteers with various backgrounds, skills and talents are needed to assist current team members. Training and flexible schedules are available.


To learn more about volunteering with the North Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross, join WAAY 31 for a Volunteer-a-thon on December 12th. Current volunteers and team members will be on hand to answer your questions and assist you with volunteer information.  The Volunteer-a-thon will be on WAAY 31 News beginning at 6am.


