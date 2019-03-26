Four suspects in custody after search at N. Hine Street by Limestone County Narcotics Unit

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, four suspects are in custody after a search warrant was conducted at a residence on North Hine Street.

The unit says it received complaints of drug activity at the address stating that there was a lot of traffic coming in and out of the residence. Officials say the complaints also stated people would walk from the residence to cars that had stopped in the middle of Hine Street to complete illegal transactions, causing traffic flow to be impeded.



Courtesy of Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit: Safe Streets Project Facebook page

During the search, the unit says investigators found marijuana, baggies with cocaine residue and a crack pipe.

Theresa Twitty was charged with obstruction of justice, giving a false name and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials say she had an active arrest warrant with Athens police. Chelsie Turner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Monica Baker and Bryan Bass were both charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

The Narcotics Unit has launched a new community Facebook page to keep the public informed of drug busts. The page can be used to provide the unit with tips as well. To visit it, click here.