'The Miracle Worker' brings people from all across the country to Tuscumbia

Friday night marks the opening night of"The Miracle Worker" in Tuscumbia.

The play tells the story of a young Helen Keller as she learns to communicate despite being deaf and blind.

Credit: Colbert County Tourism & Convention Bureau Credit: Colbert County Tourism & Convention Bureau

The play will take place for the 60th year in a row on the Ivy Green grounds, bringing people from all across the country to the city of Tuscumbia.

"We've got people coming from California, New York, Wisconsin, Florida, just all over the United States just to see the play," explains Sue Pilkilton, Executive Director at Ivy Green.

It's the longest consecutively running outdoor drama in the state, and the second longest in the country. The play alone brings in about $70,000 a year for Ivy Green. That doesn't include the money they get from the 40 thousand visitors who come to tour the birthplace every year.

"Not only does the Keller home benefit, but the whole area like the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, the Coon Dog Cemetery, the Rattle Snake Saloon, the music recording studios. We have so much in Colbert County to be able to promote," says Pilkilton.

But with Covid putting a stop to the tourism industry last year, the play had to run at a limited capacity of 275 people compared to the usual 600.

"We have to rely on the admission and the play to keep us going, and so that's the reason Covid was so devastating to us," says Pilkilton.

Aside from the economic boost "The Miracle Worker" play brings to the city, it also brings the community together.

"To have the play open back up again, it's, you know we could talk numbers all day about what it means for our economy and stuff, but outside of that, the stuff that really matters is we get to connect with our people again," says Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood.

But what keeps people coming to see the play year after year?

According to Pilkilton, "anyone can put on "The Miracle Worker", but here is where the miracle took place and that's the ace that we have."

They've already sold more reserved seats this year than ever before, indicating people are eager to come see the play and hopefully explore the surrounding area as well. It will run every Friday and Saturday night for the next six weeks.