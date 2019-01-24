Clear
The 'Lac' is back

Carnell "Cadillac" Williams takes Auburn coaching job

Jan. 23, 2019
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 10:46 PM
Lynden Blake

Carnell Williams or as Auburn fans know him 'Cadillac' is back on the plains as Auburn's new running backs coach.

Cadillac lead Auburn to their undefeated season in 2004. After playing in the NFL, he had a few coaching stops before landing at IMG Academy in Bradenton and most recently the new AAF team, Birmingham Iron. Williams replaces Tim Horton. 

Cadillac said he's thrilled to be back home.
“One of the main reasons I got into coaching was to give back and serve others, Williams said. "I want to help players reach their ultimate goal and steer them the right way on and off the field. I’m not sure there’s a better place I can do that than at Auburn, where I’m forever indebted. I’m excited to get to work. I can’t wait to meet the players and staff, get involved in the community and help get Auburn to the championship level year in and year out that we know we are capable of.”

