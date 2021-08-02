Clear

A man is in the hospital after being trapped under his truck

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 8:06 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 9:43 AM
Posted By: Will Hopper

One man was trapped under his truck after a wreck on the intersection of Old Railroad Bed Road and Ready Section Road in Madison County on Monday morning. It happened around 7 AM. The man was transported to Huntsville Hospital. Bobo Fire Chief Ronald Heard says the man is expected to survive, but he has serious injuries to his hips. 

