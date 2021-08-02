A man is in the hospital after being trapped under his truck

One man was trapped under his truck after a wreck on the intersection of Old Railroad Bed Road and Ready Section Road in Madison County on Monday morning. It happened around 7 AM. The man was transported to Huntsville Hospital. Bobo Fire Chief Ronald Heard says the man is expected to survive, but he has serious injuries to his hips.
Stick with WAAY 31 for the latest on this story.
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 8:06 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 9:43 AM
