The Incredible Hulk actor becomes Madison Co. honorary deputy

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has an honorary member.

Lou Ferrigno is mainly known for being the Incredible Hulk on the original TV series that aired in the 70's and 80's, but one thing you may not know about him is his appreciation for law enforcement.

"I've gone through the academy to be a sheriff," Ferrigno said. "I know what it takes to be behind a badge and a gun. It's not an easy job."

Ferrigno is a reserve deputy at the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in California and an honorary deputy at many other sheriff's offices across the country. On Friday, he added Madison County to that list. The sheriff gave him an honorary badge and ID.

"It's such a great honor, because I'm part of a society, especially being here and knowing I have a connection with the sheriff's office," the actor said.

Though Ferrigno is often recognized as one of the strongest Avengers on TV, he says real heroes don't wear capes, or turn green when they get angry. He recognizes the real heroes as the officers who put their lives on the line every day.

"We need officers, because there is so much turmoil and so much crime, especially now," Ferrigno said. "I want to give back and help people to show the positive side of what you call a peace officer."

You can catch the actor this weekend at the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo at the Von Braun Center.