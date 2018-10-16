Local chamber sends delegation to Japan to strengthen relationships with Japanese partners

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber sent a delegation to Japan this week in an effort to strengthen its relationships with oversees partners.

The delegation is made up of elected officials, including chamber leaders and representatives from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong are on the trip.

Mayor Battle said he is pleased about the visit.

"We have been traveling to Japan for many years, and we are pleased to be able to meet again with our Toyota partners in their home country," Battle said. "This provides us with the opportunity to tour their plants and facilities and to visit with our new partners at Mazda."

So far, the group has visited Toyota City to meet with members of Toyota USA, toured the Toyota Motomachi Plant and Toyota Kaikan Museum and met with leaders of Mazda, a recent addition to its automotive partnerships.

The delegation from North Alabama will also meet this week with GE Aviation and NGS Advanced Fibers and tour the sister facility of the one that is being built in Huntsville. This is its partner for creating silicon carbide used for ceramic matrix composites. No other plants worldwide mass produce these materials.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of relationships in doing business with our overseas partners," Battle said.