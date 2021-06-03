The "Falcon Feeder" will deliver food to children in the Shoals this summer

Close to a million people in Alabama struggle with food insecurity, and about one in five children face hunger, according to Feeding America. Many parents need assistance to feed their children, but it can be more difficult to do that over the summer.

Starting Monday, a new truck called the Falcon Feeder will serve about 4,000 meals each week to hungry kids. It was paid for through a $100,000 grant and is the first of its kind in the Shoals to help deliver meals to children during the summer months.

“We have a lot of students that depend on us for breakfast and lunch during the school year, and we have really designed this program to reach those students and provide breakfast and lunch for them during the summers," said Tara Talmage, Florence City Schools Child Nutrition Program Coordinator.

The food truck will drop off meals four days a week and will follow two different routes. One route will serve the east side of Florence and the other will serve the west side of the city.

Each day, 250 kids will receive a two-day supply of breakfast and lunch.

Anyone 18 years and younger is eligible to receive the meals.

"You don’t have to be a Florence City School student. If there is somebody that's a county student, if there's somebody that lives in another district somewhere that has access to one of the stopping points that we will be hitting, they're more than welcome to come and pick up from us as well," said Talmage.

Talmage said serving 1,000 meals a day is a good starting point in helping the community.

“We hope that it grows to the point where we’re double that, you know, because we know based off the student numbers, and the numbers that we see in our community, we know there’s potential for more than that," she said.

Children will have to be present in order for them to receive the meals.