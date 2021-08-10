Clear
80 inmates at the Colbert county jail have been exposed to covid

The Colbert county jail is dealing with a covid outbreak

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 2:25 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Every inmate in the Colbert county jail has been exposed to covid.

Officials told WAAY31 the jail currently has 80 inmates behind it's walls. 21 have tested positive for the virus, 24 have been negative, and 7 jailers also have the virus.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said up until now they've been successful in avoiding a covid outbreak in the jail and the virus has spread like wildfire at this point.

Williamson said they are waiting on some covid test results and have placed an order for more tests. He said they have no way to quarantine everyone because of the size of the jail.

The sickest inmates are all together so they can be monitored. Williamson said when the vaccine came out they offered it to inmates but couldn't force them to take it.

They have called on part-time jailers to pick up extra shifts while others are out sick. Williamson said they're doing their best to take care of the inmates.

