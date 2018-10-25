Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville is one step closer to seeing the John Hunt Park expansion

The City of Huntsville is one step closer to seeing the John Hunt Park expansion by the end of the year.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 5:06 PM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

The City of Huntsville is one step closer to seeing the John Hunt Park expansion by the end of the year.

Right now, the dirt is still being moved throughout almost 400 acres of land. The park is a part of Mayor Tommy Battle's 10-year plan to improve and transform the area. 

The first area of the project that will be completed are the festival grounds, which city leaders expect to be finished by the end of November. The volleyball complex is projected to be completed by February of 2019 and the cross country mountain biking complex by summer of 2019.

There is no set timeline for when the end of the project will be, but you can expect to see work continue over the next several years. Mayor Battle says the renovations will make the park a destination for festivals and sporting tournaments, adding to the local economy.

"It brings people to eat at the restaurants, people to stay at the hotels and that's what this will do over the years. This will have a huge economic impact on the City of Huntsville," Battle said.

The project costs around $17 million dollars right now and is paid for by public tax dollars, in addition to some grants.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events