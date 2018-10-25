The City of Huntsville is one step closer to seeing the John Hunt Park expansion by the end of the year.

Right now, the dirt is still being moved throughout almost 400 acres of land. The park is a part of Mayor Tommy Battle's 10-year plan to improve and transform the area.

The first area of the project that will be completed are the festival grounds, which city leaders expect to be finished by the end of November. The volleyball complex is projected to be completed by February of 2019 and the cross country mountain biking complex by summer of 2019.

There is no set timeline for when the end of the project will be, but you can expect to see work continue over the next several years. Mayor Battle says the renovations will make the park a destination for festivals and sporting tournaments, adding to the local economy.

"It brings people to eat at the restaurants, people to stay at the hotels and that's what this will do over the years. This will have a huge economic impact on the City of Huntsville," Battle said.

The project costs around $17 million dollars right now and is paid for by public tax dollars, in addition to some grants.