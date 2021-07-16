The City of Huntsville adds a new position to help expand the music industry

Huntsville's explosive growth brings with it an expanded and diverse population, new neighborhoods, and job opportunities, of course. Now, city leaders hope that growth will open the door wider to the area's music industry.

The city is adding a new full-time position, Huntsville Music Officer!

The Music Officer would help expand the music industry in Huntsville. The Music Officer would help expand the music industry in Huntsville.

A Huntsville city planner said that there's a lot of room for economic growth in the music industry here in Huntsville and the position of music officer will be responsible for expanding that industry.

"That's that third leg that isn't always appreciated. That when folks choose a place to live they're really thinking holistically about what it means to live someplace," said Dennis Madsen, Huntsville Manager of Urban and Long-range planning.

He said that creating a place people want to live means having recreation opportunities and a great range of entertainment resources, something the new music officer position will help expand.

"You want to make a city where people want to live or if they leave that they want to come back to so, the cultural aspect of it is very important for growth but it is also very much about economic development," said Dennis.

Madsen said there is room for economic growth in the industry not only for the artists but also for the range of professions that support musicians.

"Folks like agents and graphic designers who do the posters and folks who do the bookings and the promotion. I mean there's this tremendous ecosystem that if you grow the whole thing you can have a very significant, positive impact on not just your local culture, but your local economy," said Dennis.

And people in the community are excited to see the music industry grow.

"New growth and development and everything it's great," said Mickey Williams.

Madsen said the growth of Huntsville is because the city has invested in people's quality of life and now they're investing in the music industry.

"I think we've spent a long time putting together a well-built and a well-designed community," said Dennis.

The music officer will be responsible for overseeing planning initiatives while supporting Huntsville's existing music industry.

You can apply for the Music Officer position here.