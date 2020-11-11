The City of Decatur celebrates Veterans Day

The City of Decatur had multiple events throughout the day to celebrate and recognize Veterans in the community.

Veterans said today there are thousands of men and women walking around this country who have served in the armed forces, but people may not realize they're Veterans we should honor.

"Happy Veterans Day! It's really something whenever I look around and I see the Veterans who are in uniform," said Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling.

Veterans with their families and friends gathered at Decatur City Hall and also at Brookdale Cedar Springs to honor the men and women who have served this country.

99-year-old Sergeant George Mills was at Decatur City Hall to give a toast to the american flag and honor his fellow Veterans.

"You won't find a veteran anywhere that's not proud of the service he did for this country," said Army Veteran, Sergeant George Mills

And many Veterans came out to Brookdale Cedar Springs where some Veterans are residents.

Lieutenant Colonel Ramon Padilla served for 32 years in the United States Infantry.

And he wants to thank the people who came out and recognized himself and other Veterans for their service.

​"The fact that these folks here would take the time out to recognize the service of these people here, I think is a great, big, good, size deal and I'm thankful for it," said Army Veteran, Lieutenant Colonel Ramon Padilla.

"It's really important to have programs like this to, where they appreciate the veterans and tell them. It makes them feel good 'cause the worst thing in the world is to be forgotten," said Sergeant Mills.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and State Representative Parker Moore were both in attendance for the Veterans Day events.

Recognizing Veterans for their service is not limited to just Veterans Day.

If you see a Veteran on the street go ahead and thank them for their service to the country.