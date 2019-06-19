City Arab to get LED lights along Highway 231

The City of Arab is about to look a lot brighter.

Crews are changing all the street lights on Highway 231 to LEDs.

The employees of G-Whiz Home Decor said when they walk out the door at closing time, they have no idea what they're walking into. With these new lights, they say it'll definitely make them feel more comfortable.

"When we leave, it's really dark and people hang out in the parking lot, and Arab's a really safe place, so we're not scared or anything, but when you're leaving and you're packing up your car, it's going to help a lot," said Abbey Warren, who works at G-Whiz.

Abbey Warren says most street lights in Arab are older, and some don't work. She knows the new LED lights will make her community safer.

"When you go through Arab at night, it's really dark, so you'll be able to see a lot better with brighter lights for sure," she said.

Mayor Bob Joslin and the Arab Electric Cooperative said proper lighting has been an issue for some time now, especially on the highway. That's why they are testing three new LED lights.

Once they find the perfect position, they will change out every light on Highway 231 within city limits.

"Because it's a divided highway and most crossovers are not very well lit up and people end up in the ditches when they drive across that crossover," said Mayor Bob Joslin.

The co-op says it wants to lead the way in Arab, and says the LED lighting will add uniformity and beautification.

"Give the best lighting that we could, give the best aesthetic view we could, and just do the best job we could," said Scott Spence, General Manager of Arab Electric Co-Op.

Until the lights are changed, Warren says she'll continue to keep her eyes open when she goes home at night.

"Always keeping our eyes open, and look around and just keep watch for whatever could be going around us," she said.

The city plans to start along Highway 231 and soon move LED lights for all business parking lots. After that, it plans to allow homeowners the same option.