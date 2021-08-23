Clear
The Cheesecake Factory sets Huntsville grand opening date; looking to hire 250 employees

Image from The Cheesecake Factory's Twitter account

The menu has more than 250 items

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 3:52 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Cheesecake Factory has set a grand opening date for its Huntsville location, and needs employees to help staff the restaurant.

The Huntsville restaurant will open Oct. 26 in Bridge Street Town Centre, next to Barnes & Noble and across from P.F. Chang's.

The compay is looking to hire more than 250 employees to join the team.

"Hospitality-minded individuals who take pride in their work and thrive in an energetic, fun environment are encouraged to apply online now for exciting positions such as line cooks, prep cooks, bartenders, cashiers, servers, dishwashers, bussers and hosts," according to a news release.

Apply online HERE

The new restaurant will feature The Cheesecake Factory’s signature menu with more than 250 selections including more than 30 lower calorie SkinnyLicious® selections – all handmade, inhouse with fresh ingredients – and more than 50 legendary cheesecakes and desserts.

Check out the restaurant’s menu HERE.

