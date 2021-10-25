The Cheesecake Factory opens in Huntsville Tuesday

After much anticipation and a series of test runs, The Cheesecake Factory in Huntsville officially opens to customers on Tuesday.

It will open at 11 a.m. at 300 The Bridge St., next to Barnes & Noble and across from P.F. Chang's.

The new restaurant will feature The Cheesecake Factory’s signature menu with more than 250 selections including more than 30 lower calorie SkinnyLicious® selections – all handmade, inhouse with fresh ingredients – and more than 50 legendary cheesecakes and desserts.

